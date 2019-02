Are you ready for this!?! I'm not sure if I am... 😰😱🤯All I'm gonna say is make sure to tune into Stephen King's radio station... we always like to celebrate the King of Horror's adaptations! 😶🤫😁



Paramount Pictures

Sometimes dead is better. Watch the official trailer for Pet Sematary, based on Stephen King's terrifying novel. In theatres April 5, 2019. ... See MoreSee Less

Video