Drifty Twitchell: TV Trouble

This may or may not be what the IT department is like here at the office. ... See MoreSee Less
The IT Department
When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don...
Video
WE HAVE A WINNER!
A loyal listener from Frankfort just won $200! All he had to do was tune in and give us a call when we read off his license plate number, too!
Keep that dial on 100.3 for more chances to win the Doug E Decal contest; when you hear your license plate over the air, give us a call and we'll spin the Wheel of Earthly pleasures!
Who knew winning money could be this easy?
wkitfm.com/doug-e-decal-stick-it-to-win-it/ ... See MoreSee Less
Photo
We're hosting a Sticker Stop at the Zone Radio office for the next hour!
If you swing on down to our office at 861 Broadway, Jen will get you registered for the Doug E. Decal contest AND give you a free hot dog! Act fast: She'll only be out there until 1pm!
What better way to spend your lunch break than free food and a chance to win some cold, hard cash!
**EDIT** The Sticker Stop has wrapped up! We may be out of hot dogs, but you can still swing by the station and register your vehicle for a chance to win! ... See MoreSee Less
Photo