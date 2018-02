Facebook Feed

Presale Alert!



The presale for Southern Uprising is available TODAY ONLY, from now until 10pm! Tickets officially go on sale tomorrow, so here's your chance to snag 'em early!



wkitfm.com/presale-southern-uprising-tour/ ... See MoreSee Less Presale: Southern Uprising Tour – Stephen King's Rock Station wkitfm.com ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:Concerts Presale: Southern Uprising Tour Today ONLY, 10AM - 10PM by Cliff Foster February 8, 2018, 10:00 am 0 Comments CODE IS GOO...