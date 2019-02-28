Drifty Twitchell: The It’s Trails

Facebook Feed

This Saturday you'll get the chance to try a beer that uses local honey in the fermentation process-- honey harvested from hives at Zone Radio! Thanks to the Bee Whisperer, Peter Cowin, and Two Feet Brewing Company for making it happen. Talk about busy as a bee: "... for every pint of Bee Whisperer Bragget, my bees will have flown about 6,000 miles in the Bangor region and they will have pollinated more than 200,000 flowers!"



www.facebook.com/The-Bee-Whisperer-488640881194651 ... See MoreSee Less A journey in bees through the seasons bangordailynews.com The fine couple of days with temperatures in the 50s we had earlier in February gave me a chance to see how my girls were faring over the winter.

Feel good story of the day! 🥰🥰🥰 Out of Lewiston, ME



CBS Sunday Morning

Christy Gardner, an Army vet, lost both her legs after an attack overseas. She got Moxie, a service dog, to help with daily tasks. But more importantly, during her darkest days, Gardner says her golden retriever was the only thing that stopped her from ending her own life. She's felt indebted to her dog ever since. And to pay back the debt she feels towards Moxie, she came up with the sweetest plan: to pay it forward. Steve Hartman reports. ... See MoreSee Less Video