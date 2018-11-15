Drifty Twitchell: Snow Is Coming!

Facebook Feed

Who wants to win a signed copy of Stephen King's newest book, Elevation? StephenKing.com is giving away a signed copy, so enter for a chance to win! The winner will be drawn on December 3rd!



(This is a StephenKing.com contest and isn't being run by WKIT or Zone Radio.)



wkitfm.com/elevation-sweepstakes/ ... See MoreSee Less ELEVATION Sweepstakes – Stephen King's Rock Station wkitfm.com ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:Stephen King ELEVATION Sweepstakes by StephenKing.com November 15, 2018, 12:00 am Comments are off Have you gotten your hands on S...

PRESALE ALERT!



Tickets for the upcoming Train/Goo Goo Dolls show are on sale tomorrow...but we've got a special presale code just for KIT Nation that will let you get your tickets a day early!



The code is good TODAY ONLY from 10am to 10pm!



wkitfm.com/presale-train-the-goo-goo-dolls/ ... See MoreSee Less Presale: Train/The Goo Goo Dolls – Stephen King's Rock Station wkitfm.com ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:News Presale: Train/The Goo Goo Dolls THURSDAY 11/15 ONLY, 10AM - 10PM by WKIT November 15, 2018, 9:05 am 0 Comments CODE IS GOOD ...