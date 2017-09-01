Drifty Twitchell: September Is Here

The struggle is real, but we've got the tunes you need to power through to quittin' time!
#ThreeDayWeekend ... See MoreSee Less
Photo
Come find Jen at Bangor Mall Cinemas for a chance to receive tickets to our advanced screening of "IT"!
Quantities are limited, so get here fast!
🤡🎈
*EDIT* Jen just ran out of tickets! Thanks for stopping by! ... See MoreSee Less
Photo
Join Don Cookson as we broadcast LIVE from the Bangor Car Show: Wheels on the Waterfront event on Saturday, September 9th from 10am until 1pm!
Come enjoy over 300 cars in 30 different classes on the Bangor Waterfront! This is a free, rain or shine, family-friendly event. There will be food vendors to enjoy, as well! ... See MoreSee Less
Live Broadcast: Wheels on the Waterfront
September 9, 2017, 10:00am - September 9, 2017, 1:00pm
Join Don Cookson as we broadcast LIVE from the Bangor Car Show: Wheels on the Waterfront event on Saturday, September 9th from 10am until 1pm!
Come enjoy over 300 cars in 30 different classes on the ...