Drifty Twitchell: September Is Here

The struggle is real, but we've got the tunes you need to power through to quittin' time! #ThreeDayWeekend ... See MoreSee Less

Come find Jen at Bangor Mall Cinemas for a chance to receive tickets to our advanced screening of "IT"! Quantities are limited, so get here fast! 🤡🎈 *EDIT* Jen just ran out of tickets! Thanks for stopping by! ... See MoreSee Less

Join Don Cookson as we broadcast LIVE from the Bangor Car Show: Wheels on the Waterfront event on Saturday, September 9th from 10am until 1pm!



Come enjoy over 300 cars in 30 different classes on the Bangor Waterfront! This is a free, rain or shine, family-friendly event. There will be food vendors to enjoy, as well! ... See MoreSee Less