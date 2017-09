Join Don Cookson as we broadcast LIVE from the Bangor Car Show: Wheels on the Waterfront event on Saturday, September 9th from 10am until 1pm! Come enjoy over 300 cars in 30 different classes on the ...

Don't forget: We'll be broadcasting LIVE from the Wheels on the Waterfront car show tomorrow! ... See MoreSee Less

Everyone seems to be rather twitterpated by the new IT movie right now, but there have been plenty of miniseries based on Stephen King's works over the years, too!



What were your favorites? ... See MoreSee Less