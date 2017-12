"There is indeed magic in that sense of community. These DJs are real people with big hearts who do more than play music and run contests. They bring us together. They connect with us, and they connect us. If you’re content to stream satellite music in your car and listen only to national DJs who don’t even know your community exists, or to play digital music off your smartphone and never hear any DJs... well, just be sure you know what you’re missing.



Personally, I can’t imagine not having these people enriching my life."



thecud.com/live/content/who-cares-about-radio-station ... See MoreSee Less

Who Cares About A Radio Station? | thecud thecud.com thecud.com.au is a web-based magazine dedicated to providing you with free-form articles and opinion-pieces on subjects from across the spectrum.Whether it be arts and culture, politics, sports and be...