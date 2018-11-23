Drifty Twitchell: Post-Thanksgiving

Birdon, Lord of Poultry, has once again arisen to inform you that the Zone Radio offices will be closing at 3pm today for Thanksgiving. We'll be closed all day Thursday and have shortened hours (10am-2pm) on Friday.



We'll return to business as usual on Monday the 26th. If you have any prizes you'd like to pick up before the weekend, swing in ASAP!



We'll still be rockin' the airwaves all weekend long to help you get through the holidays!



Happy Thanksgiving! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo