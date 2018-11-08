Drifty Twitchell: Made A Fool Of

While repairs are still being made to the primary transmitter - all thanks to some electrical issues caused by the wind over this past weekend - we are currently utilizing our backup. While the signal strength isn't what it typically is, it's certainly easier to pick us up than it was a few days ago. Remember, we're also available online at WKITFM.com!



We know there are still many of you on the outer reaches of our normal broadcast range that are having difficulties picking up 100.3. While we certainly hope to be back up and running at full power, the repair process isn't always a speedy one.



Everyone here at Zone Radio wants to thank each and every one of you for your patience during this ordeal. Our goal is to be broadcasting at full power in relatively short order!



We will continue to provide updates as new information arises. In the meantime, crank us up (as best as you can)! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo