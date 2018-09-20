Drifty Twitchell: Jeffery’s Lunch

CONTEST PSA:



When registering for the Doug E Decal contest via Facebook, please be sure to submit your information via Messenger ONLY. This is both for organizational purposes and for your own privacy; if you post pictures of your vehicles as a visitor post, it's there for all the world to see.



When registering, please be sure to note the following information:

Vehicle Make

Vehicle Model

Vehicle Color

License Plate #

Photograph of your vehicle with the Doug E Decal displayed on it.



The lighting in some of the submitted pictures isn't always the best and if you don't tell us what the make, model, or color your vehicle is...we may have to take a guess, which means it may not be accurately registered.



