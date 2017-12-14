Drifty Twitchell: Jeffery Puts Away The Food

Facebook Feed

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced next year's inductees: Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars and Nina Simone will all join the class of 2018. ... See MoreSee Less Bon Jovi, Dire Straits Lead Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Class rollingstone.com 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class features Bon Jovi, Cars, Moody Blues, Dire Straits, Nina Simone, plus Sister Rosetta Tharpe as Early Influence.