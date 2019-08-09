Drifty Twitchell: Home Sweet Cabin

Facebook Feed

***UPDATE: Traffic is being released - its clear to travel **** Traffic Alert *** Please seek alternate routes through Corinna right now. Currently the roads in and out of the center of Corinna are closed due to an "incident". No confirmations yet as to what that entails, but please be advised and avoid the area and seek alternate routes. *** ... See MoreSee Less

🤘🤘MORE TICKETS TO GIVE AWAY!!! We have tickets to giveaway to some lucky Facebook winners!! We have tickets to see SATISFACTION (a Rolling Stones Tribute Band) at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, August 14th!! We will draw 4 lucky winners Friday at 3pm! Comment & Like!🤘🤘 ... See MoreSee Less Photo