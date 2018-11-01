Drifty Twitchell: Happy Halloween?

The 2018 Halloween Movie Night was a success!



Thank you to everyone who turned out for this event; we hope you all had a great time!

Many thanks to Mainely Eyes and all of our sponsors for helping to make this event possible, as well and Bangor Mall Cinemas for hosting the event!



Last - and certainly not least - thanks to The Thing of the Moment for photographing the event!WKIT 100.3 HD Halloween Movie Night screening of Silver Bullet, based on Stephen King’s Cycle of the Werewolf. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo