Drifty Twitchell: Handy Man

This is how legends get started...
One of the defining albums of a generation, Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" was released on March 1, 1973.
It remained on the charts longer than any other LP and it still sells very well today.
Happy 46th Birthday to "Dark Side of the Moon"!!! How many times have you bought this album? And in what formats (vinyl, 8 track, cassette, CD, download etc).
This Saturday you'll get the chance to try a beer that uses local honey in the fermentation process-- honey harvested from hives at Zone Radio! Thanks to the Bee Whisperer, Peter Cowin, and Two Feet Brewing Company for making it happen. Talk about busy as a bee: "... for every pint of Bee Whisperer Bragget, my bees will have flown about 6,000 miles in the Bangor region and they will have pollinated more than 200,000 flowers!"
www.facebook.com/The-Bee-Whisperer-488640881194651
A journey in bees through the seasons
bangordailynews.comThe fine couple of days with temperatures in the 50s we had earlier in February gave me a chance to see how my girls were faring over the winter.
Feel good story of the day! 🥰🥰🥰 Out of Lewiston, ME
CBS Sunday Morning
Christy Gardner, an Army vet, lost both her legs after an attack overseas. She got Moxie, a service dog, to help with daily tasks. But more importantly, during her darkest days, Gardner says her golden retriever was the only thing that stopped her from ending her own life. She's felt indebted to her dog ever since. And to pay back the debt she feels towards Moxie, she came up with the sweetest plan: to pay it forward. Steve Hartman reports.
