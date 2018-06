Facebook Feed

We've got a whopping four new additions to the WKIT playlist this week! There are new tunes from Ghost, blink-182, Foo Fighters and another addition from Greta Van Fleet.



Ghost - Rats

Foo Fighters - The Line

Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising

blink-182 - Bored to Death



Which is your favorite out of these four tracks? Let us know in the comments!



