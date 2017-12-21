Drifty Twitchell: Duct Tape Santa Suit

Bobby and Shark have a question for you folks on this fine Christmas Eve-Eve-Eve: Can you name a Christmas present you received as a kid that you still have to this day? ... See MoreSee Less

It's Funride to Fenway time! The dates are set for our 2018 Funrides to Fenway! We're going to four games again this year. Quantities are limited and these always go fast, so make sure to buy 'em now and secure your spot! www.wzonthepulse.com/funride.html ... See MoreSee Less

This is pretty incredible work, especially on such a small scale! ... See MoreSee Less

Sculpting John Lennon - Full Classes on Patreon: www.patreon.com/julianalepine A little bit of the process of sculpting one more of my music legend collection! I hope you like it! music by G...

Juliana Lepine Sculptures

Video