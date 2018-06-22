Drifty Twitchell: Doing The Dishes

Facebook Feed

The Late Late Show with James Corden

James Corden heads to Liverpool for a special day with Paul McCartney spent exploring the city of Paul's youth, visiting his childhood home where he wrote music with John Lennon, performing songs in a local pub and of course driving around singing a few of Paul's biggest hits.



Pre-order Paul McCartney's new album Egypt Station and download his two new songs “Come On To Me” and “I Don’t Know” here: paulmccartney.lnk.to/EgyptStation



Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden's episodes from London only on Sky One at 10pm.

Don't miss Kristy Kimball from Bangor Breakfast Rotary visiting Don Cookson during today's All-Request Lunch Hour! Kristy will be sharing details on the Bangor Area Challenge for Charities event coming up on Saturday, June 30!



For additional information on the event, click the link below!

www.bangorareachallengeforcharities.com/

Charity Event | Bangor, Maine | Run, Walk, and Ride bangorareachallengeforcharities.com Charity event: walk, run, and ride for a good cause. The Bangor Area Challenge for Charities raises money for a variety of charities. Become involved today, and have fun while raising money for non pr...