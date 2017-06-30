Drifty Twitchell: Contest Ideas

My grandson says Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, is fat. I say not. What do you say, Facebook? Fat or fit?

This pool is 40 stories above the city of Houston, with a glass bottom view of the street below 😱

Who wants to feel like a VIP for a night? That's right, we have VIP Pre-Party passes and a pair of tickets for the Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper show. To get your name in the hat, just like, comment on and share this post. We'll draw our winner Wednesday morning. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo