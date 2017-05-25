Drifty Twitchell: Black Fly In My Eye

If you are a Tool fan... good news, more tickets are now available for purchase at www.waterfrontconcerts.com
Also keep an eye here on our FB page for a chance to win a pair of tickets! ... See MoreSee Less
Tool
May 27, 2017, 8:00pm - May 27, 2017, 11:30pm
Tool with special guest Once and Future band
Saturday, May 27th
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Bangor, Maine
Waterfront Concerts is excited to presnt TOOL live at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on ...
Not only is it Friday eve, but it's also Triple Play Thursday at The Rock of Bangor! Call in your request 990-3100. ... See MoreSee Less
Photo