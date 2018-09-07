It’s back! The Doug E. Decal Contest has returned!

How To Play:

All you have to do is stick one of our Doug E. Decals on your vehicle, register and you are entered for a chance to win cash! Listen for your license plate number to be called. There will be three (3) plates a day given on-air. If you hear your plate number, call 990-3100 within 100 seconds and prove it’s you with the make and model.

Once you’ve verified your plate number, you INSTANTLY WIN $100 IN COLD, HARD CASH! If there is no winner during the first round with Bobby & Mark, WE ROLL THAT $100 INTO DON COOKSON’S SHOW, GIVING HIM $200 TO GIVE AWAY! If there is still no winner, SCOMO COULD GIVE AWAY $300! If no one wins, THE MONEY IS ROLLED OVER INTO THE NEXT DAY!

If you haven’t registered your vehicle yet, you can still get registered! Stop in, grab a sticker and get registered for a chance to win! Everyone who has been registered in the past is thrown into this contest too. So be listening in now for your plate, make and model!

How To Register:

Register online on our Facebook page by sending us a message of a pic of your license plate, the WKIT sticker on your vehicle and type in the make and model of your vehicle.

Register by stopping by our studios at 861 Broadway in Bangor, Monday thru Friday, 8am – 5pm.

Doug E. Decal “Stick It to Win It” brought to you by:

B&L Auto Parts and Paint

Carolina’s Sports and Spirits

Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union

Chase’s Family Restaurant

Diversified Ink Tattoo Studio

Dorr’s Equipment

Downeast Toyota

Eastern Maine Community College

Empire Vape Shop

Glidden Auto Body

Green Acres Kennel Shop

Greenbear 420

Gunn’s Sporting Goods

Marden’s

Northeast Technical Institute

Sound Shapers

The Blue Alpaca Ranch and Store

The Neon Pipe

Tiller and Rye

Winterport Boot Shop

****PICK UP CASH AT OUR STUDIO – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***