Doug E. Decal: Stick It to Win It!

How To Play:

It’s back! The Doug E. Decal Contest. All you have to do is stick one of our Doug E. Decals on your vehicle, register and you are entered for a chance to win cash! Listen for your license plate number to be called. There will be three (3) plates a day given on-air. If you hear your plate number, call 990-3100 within 100 seconds and prove it’s you with the make and model.

Once you’ve verified your plate number, you INSTANTLY WIN $100 IN COLD, HARD CASH! If there is no winner during the first round with Bobby & Mark, WE ROLL THAT $100 INTO DON COOKSON’S SHOW, GIVING HIM $200 TO GIVE AWAY! If there is still no winner, Scomo could give away $300. If no one wins, THE MONEY IS ROLLED OVER INTO THE NEXT DAY!

Each person who wins is automatically entered for a chance to putt at our Blackbeard’s Invitational in June!

If you haven’t registered your vehicle yet, you can still get registered! Stop in, grab a sticker and get registered for a chance to win! Everyone who has been registered in the past is thrown in to this contest too. So be listening in now for your plate, make and model!

How To Register – 3 Ways:

1. Meet us at one of our scheduled decal stops. We’ll announce these each week on-air and on social media.

2. Register online on our Facebook page by sending us a message of a pic of your license plate, the WKIT sticker on your vehicle and type in the make and model of your vehicle.

3. Register by stopping by our studios at 861 Broadway in Bangor, Monday thru Friday, 8am – 5pm.

** PICK UP CASH AT 861 BROADWAY**