How To Play:

It’s back! The Doug E. Decal Contest. All you have to do is stick one of our Doug E. Decals on your vehicle, register and you are entered for a chance to win a chance to spin the “Wheel of Earthly Pleasures”! Once you get to spin the wheel, you could win anything from a WKIT T-Shirt, gift cards, a $100 bill and more. Everyone who has been registered in the past is thrown in to this contest too. So be listening in now for your plate, make and model!

How Do You Register You Ask – 3 Ways:

1. Meet us at one of our scheduled decal stops. We’ll announce these each week on-air and on social media.

2. Register online on our Facebook page by sending us a message of a pic of your license plate, the WKIT sticker on your vehicle and type in the make and model of your vehicle.

3. Register by stopping by our studios at 861 Broadway in Bangor, Monday thru Friday, 8am – 5pm.