How To Play:
It’s back! The Doug E. Decal Contest. All you have to do is stick one of our Doug E. Decals on your vehicle, register and you are entered for a chance to win a chance to spin the “Wheel of Earthly Pleasures”! Once you get to spin the wheel, you could win anything from a WKIT T-Shirt, gift cards, a $100 bill and more. Everyone who has been registered in the past is thrown in to this contest too. So be listening in now for your plate, make and model!
How Do You Register You Ask – 3 Ways:
1. Meet us at one of our scheduled decal stops. We’ll announce these each week on-air and on social media.
2. Register online on our Facebook page by sending us a message of a pic of your license plate, the WKIT sticker on your vehicle and type in the make and model of your vehicle.
3. Register by stopping by our studios at 861 Broadway in Bangor, Monday thru Friday, 8am – 5pm.
Hi I live in Dayton Ohio and was looking to get a sticker, not so much for the contest your running , but to show my support of the station. Can’t seem to find a way to buy one, can you let me know how? Thanks.
Send us a self addressed envelope with a stamp on it and I’ll send one back out to you. Put attention Deke 861 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
Not sure if WKIT even knows about this site lol I am sure they must. But looks like the have some cool stuff here 🙂 http://www.cafepress.com/zoneradiogear
Silly question but are winners from last year already signed up too 🙂
Not a silly question at all. If you registered your vehicle last Doug E Decal contest you are in the pot for this one also. ☺️
Sweet Jesus I am in 🙂 Love my HD radio I won from you all a few Marleys ago at the Collins Center lol But need another one so I don’t have to hall that sucker from work to home or camping lmbo Thanks for all great stuff you all give away. WKIT has and will aways be my favorite station!!!