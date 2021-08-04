DEP: No violations in clearing of woods for power line

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says there’s no evidence to support claims that Central Maine Power is violating its permit requirements while clearing a path for a transmission line. Commissioner Melanie Loyzim responded to claims by four lawmakers who visited a work area and cited irregularities. The 145-mile (233-kilometer) power line dubbed the New England Clean Energy Connect would serve as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid. Work resumed this week after tree-clearing was halted for two months to protect a federally endangered bat.