Death leads to discovery of meth lab

INDIAN ISLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a death investigation led to the discovery of a methamphetamine operation at a home on Indian Island.

Investigators say Penobscot Nation Police encountered items believed to have been used in meth manufacturing on Saturday after being called to investigate the death of a 38-year-old woman.

Steve McCausland from the Maine Department of Public Safety said it was one of two meth labs discovered over the weekend. The other was in Bucksport. The incidents marked the first time in 2019 that the MDEA lab response team was called into service. Last year, the team was used 52 times.

As for the woman’s death, it isn’t considered to be suspicious. McCausland said the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

