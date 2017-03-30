David Blaine At The Merrill Auditorium June 30th

David Blaine

Described by Howard Stern as the greatest magician that ever lived, David Blaine single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special Street Magic when he was just twenty-three, which Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller called “the best TV magic special ever done.” The New York Times noted that Blaine has “taken a craft that’s been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it,” whilst The New Yorker claimed “he saved magic.” Over the last two decades, Blaine’s nine prime-time specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100ft tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on nothing but water, and had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils. Blaine also spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breath holding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. As well as performing to audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world, he has performed intimately for U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Stephen Hawking and Muhammad Ali, as well as President Dmitry Medvedev of Russia and other international leaders. He also performed alongside Michael Jackson, and during the Super Bowl halftime show.