Dave Grohl is “Ready to Take a Break”

Dave Grohl spoke recently with Billboard’s Chart Beat podcast, where he revealed that he’s ready to slow things down for the time being.

“I’m ready to take a break”, Grohl revealed, while also admitting he would be, “ready to do it again at some point.” The band has been touring worldwide in support of 2017’s Concrete & Gold album and despite the rigorous schedule, he is still looking ahead to another album.

“When we start making records, it’s almost like I don’t hear the song as much as I can see them in my head,” he explained. “I don’t read music, I see music in kind of shapes and patterns. So I can see the next record, I know that there is another one there, I don’t know when but I think I know what we should do. To me, the challenge was always trying to craft a song that was simple in a way that people would connect to it emotionally. Even just a melody … that’s a funny thing. A lyric is one thing, but there’s something that a melody can do … just the sound of a minor scale, or a major scale rising in a chorus. The notes will twist your heart. That’s the Rubik’s Cube, trying to find a melody and lyric will braid together and create four minutes of memory that you’ll have for the rest of your life.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Grohl and Co. have gone on hiatus; they took a brief break in 2012 and have continued strong over the past six years. Everyone does, however, need a break…and with the amount of success Foo Fighters have seen recently, they certainly deserve one.