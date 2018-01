Listen for the WKIT Classic Rock Song of the Day – announced every weekday at 7:20am – all this week, be Caller #10 and instantly win:

A WKIT LOGO DUFFEL BAG!

Black duffel with dual-end zipper pockets and an over-the-shoulder strap for easy carrying.

Approx. 21 inches long and 13 inches deep.

Great for a weekend stay or a good carry-on size to your favorite tropical spot! (You know you want to get out of town right now!)

***PICK UP DUFFLE BAG AT OUR STUDIO’S – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***