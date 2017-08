CRSOTD: Win Tix To REO Speedwagon, Styx & Don Felder

LISTEN FOR THE WKIT CLASSIC ROCK SONG OF THE DAY ANNOUNCED AT 7:20 ALL THIS WEEK, BE CALLER 10 AND INSTANTLY WIN:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE REO SPEEDWAGON, STYX & SPECIAL GUEST DON FELDER AT THE DARLING’S WATERFRONT PAVILION ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 20TH AS PART OF THE MACHIAS SAVINGS BANK CONCERT SERIES.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE WATERFRONT CONCERT SERIES

REO SPEEDWAGON IS CLOSING THIS SHOW – BUT THIS IS A CO-HEADLINE SHOW WITH STYX

“UNITED WE ROCK” TOUR

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW – PRICES RANGE FROM $27.50 – $99.50

VISIT WATERFRONT CONCERTS DOT COM FOR TICKET INFORMATION!

*THIS IS A WILL-CALL EVENT! – YOU WILL NEED YOUR VALID ID TO PICK UP TICKETS AT THE BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF THE SHOW!**