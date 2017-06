CRSOTD: Win A Triple Concert Package

“TRIPLE CONCERT GIVEAWAY”

LISTEN FOR THE WKIT CLASSIC ROCK SONG OF THE DAY ANNOUNCED AT 7:20 ALL THIS WEEK, BE CALLER 10 AND INSTANTLY WIN:

A TRIPLE PASS TO 3 AMAZING SHOWS AT AURA IN PORTLAND. STARTING OFF WITH EDDIE MONEY ON THURSDAY, JULY 13TH – THEN, BIG HEAD TODD ON FRIDAY, JULY 14TH AND THEN FINALLY, EAGLEMANIA ON FRIDAY, JULY 28TH ALL AT AURA IN PORTLAND.

EDDIE MONEY – TICKETS ON SALE NOW! 18+ :: DOORS OPEN AT 6:30PM :: SHOW AT 8PM

BIG HEAD TODD – TICKETS ON SALE NOW! 18+ SHOW :: DOORS OPEN AT 7:30PM :: SHOW AT 9PM

EAGLEMANIA – TICKETS ON SALE NOW 18+ :: DOORS OPEN AT 7:30PM :: SHOW AT 9PM

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT AURA



* THESE TICKETS WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU!*