CRSOTD: Roy Orbison – Hologram and Dinner for Two

Tune it at 7:20am to catch the title of the Classic Rock Song of the Day. When the song is played, be Caller #10 and you could have a chance to win…
A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE “ROY ORBISON IN CONCERT – THE HOLOGRAM TOUR” AT THE COLLINS CENTER FOR THE ARTS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH @ 7PM! EACH WINNER WILL GET A DINNER FOR TWO FROM THE GROUND ROUND IN BANGOR!
Through cutting-edge digital and laser technology – and extraordinary theatrical stagecraft – this first-of-its-kind live concert sees Roy Orbison brought to life on stage to perform his classic tracks as well as newly-recorded and never-before-heard arrangements of his originals!
Tickets are on sale now!
- Orchestra: $60/$50/$40
- Balcony: $40
- All Fees are included in price
Visit the Collins Center for the Arts for ticket and show information.
Ground Round is located at 248 Odlin Rd, Bangor. Go and enjoy delicious burgers and their signature desserts!
