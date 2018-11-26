Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

CRSOTD: Ozzy Osbourne @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

The Classic Rock Song of the Day is announced each Weekday Morning at 7:20am.

Tune in at 7:20am to catch the title of the Classic Rock Song of the Day. When the song is played, be Caller #10 and you could have a chance to win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE OZZY PERFORM AT THE DARLINGS WATERFRONT PAVILION ON SATURDAY, JUNE 15TH @ 7:30PM!

The Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, will be coming to Bangor along with Megadeth!
Purchase tickets by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets start at $39.50.

For more information, visit WaterfrontConcerts.com

 

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE SHOW ID AT BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF SHOW***  

