CRSOTD: One Night of Queen

The Classic Rock Song of the Day is announced every weekday at 7:20am.

Listen for the WKIT Classic Rock Song of the Day – announced at 7:20am – all this week, be called #10 and INSTANTLY win:

A PAIR OF TICKETS SEE ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN AT AURA IN PORTLAND ON THURSDAY, MARCH 29TH!

One Night of Queen is a Queen tribute performed by Gary Mullen and The Works

  • Tickets are on sale now!
  • Show is 18+
  • Tickets $15.00-35.50
  • Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm
  • Visit AuraMaine.com for ticket information
  • Aura is located at 121 Center Street, Portland

** THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE BRING ID THE DAY OF THE SHOW**

