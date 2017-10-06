CRSOTD: New England Patriots Tickets!

Listen for the WKIT Classic Rock Song of the Day – announced every wekday at 7:20am – all this week, be Caller #10 and instantly win:
QUALIFYING PRIZE: A PATRIOTS T-SHIRT
GRAND PRIZE: (3) TICKETS TO SEE THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TAKE ON THE ATLANTA FALCONS – SUNDAY OCTOBER 22ND AT GILLETTE STADIUM
You and two friends can win the chance to go the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium; it’s the Super Bowl rematch you absolutely cannot miss! Daily “Classic Rock Song of the Day” winners will receive the qualifying prize of a Patriots t-shirt and the Grand Prize winner will be drawn on Monday, October 16th!
***PICK UP PRIZE AT OUR STUDIO – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***