book and lyrics by Fred Alley

music by James Kaplan

story by Fred Alley and James Kaplan

Four burly lumberjacks live in a state of manly bliss at the Haywire Lumber Camp until an encounter with a plucky mail order bride interrupts life as they know it. Can romance bloom where bath time is once a month and the blast of a dinner bell brings the boys running? From the creators of Guys on Ice comes a show full of song and surprises. MAINE PREMIERE!