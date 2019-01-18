Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

CRSOTD: Gold’s Gym Membership

The Classic Rock Song of the Day is announced each Weekday Morning at 7:20am.

0 Comments

Tune in at 7:20am to catch the title of the Classic Rock Song of the Day. When the song is played, be Caller #10 and you could have a chance to win…

Qualifying Prize: One month membership to Gold’s Gym

Grand Prize: 1 in 5 chance for a year’s membership to Gold’s Gym on the Odlin Road in Bangor!

  • Located at 424 Odlin Road in Bangor
  • Visit their website for class schedules and rates Gold’s Gym dot com slash Bangor ME’ or call them at 947-0763
  • As a member of Gold’s Gym, you’ll enjoy access to the best coaches, personal trainers, and group exercise instructors in the business.
  • They offer exercise classes including Body Pump, RPM and Bootcamp, personal training, Gold’s studio programs & more

 

****PICK UP GIFT CERTIFICATES HERE AT THE STATION – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.