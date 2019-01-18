CRSOTD: Gold’s Gym Membership

Tune in at 7:20am to catch the title of the Classic Rock Song of the Day. When the song is played, be Caller #10 and you could have a chance to win…
Qualifying Prize: One month membership to Gold’s Gym
Grand Prize: 1 in 5 chance for a year’s membership to Gold’s Gym on the Odlin Road in Bangor!
- Located at 424 Odlin Road in Bangor
- Visit their website for class schedules and rates Gold’s Gym dot com slash Bangor ME’ or call them at 947-0763
- As a member of Gold’s Gym, you’ll enjoy access to the best coaches, personal trainers, and group exercise instructors in the business.
- They offer exercise classes including Body Pump, RPM and Bootcamp, personal training, Gold’s studio programs & more
****PICK UP GIFT CERTIFICATES HERE AT THE STATION – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***