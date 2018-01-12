CRSOTD: Dark Desert Eagles

Did you know that Nirvana once intentionally butchered one of their own songs? Nirvana was asked to perform "Smells like Teen Spirit" on the British music television show "Top Of The Pops." At the time, the show had a policy that required artists to sing live vocals over pre-recorded back tracks. As you can imagine, Kurt & Co didn't find this to be entirely agreeable...so, they trolled the show and gave a hilariously bad performance. As it turns out, bands want to actually play their songs when performing live. Who knew? ... See MoreSee Less

The Cardboard Carnival is making a comeback!



We've got enough snow on the ground, so we may as well find something to do with it!



Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 17th and join us at the hill behind the Brewer Auditorium from 11am-2pm for some cardboard sliding fun! Show off your cardboard creations and have some fun with your favorite local rockers, 100.3 WKIT! Remember: Your sled can only be made out of duct tape, cardboard and paint. There will, of course, be prizes for Best In Show, Most Creative and Longest Distance!



All crafts must be registered prior to participating in the event; Download the Registration & Waiver form at WKITFM.com or stop by our office at 861 Broadway, Bangor.



Start designing your craft now and we'll see you on Saturday, February 17th at the hill behind Brewer Auditorium!







OFFICIAL 2018 CARDBOARD CARNIVAL RULES



-All entrants and participants must be 12 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

-All entrants and participants under the age of 18 must provide written consent by a parent or guardian.

-Helmets must be worn by all participants.

-All crafts must be made completely out of cardboard, duct tape and/or paint. No other items can be used on the craft; all crafts featuring any prohibited items will be immediately disqualified and not permitted to be ridden.

-All participants must fill out the Registration & Waiver form.

-Maximum of three (3) riders per craft. Violation of this rule will result in immediate disqualification.





BIG THANKS TO OUR SPONSOR - BEAL COLLEGE! ... See MoreSee Less