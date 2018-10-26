CRSOTD: Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Tune it at 7:20am to catch the title of the Classic Rock Song of the Day. When the song is played, be Caller #10 and you could have a chance to win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE “CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE” AT THE CROSS INSURANCE CENTER ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13TH AT 7:30 PM!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze has been hailed by the New York Daily News as “A delicious confection of charm, sparkle, and talent by the sleigh load.” “It’s the perfect holiday gift and show everyone will enjoy,” raved Broadway World.

Pricing: $33, $43, $53, $63, $103

Tickets can be purchase online at Ticketmaster, by calling 1-800-745-3000, or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office at Cross Insurance Center.

The Classic Rock Song Of The Day is brought to you by:

B&L Auto Parts and Paint

The Blue Alpaca Ranch and Store

Carolina’s Sports and Spirits

Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union

Chase’s Family Restaurant

Diversified Ink Tattoo Studio

Dorr’s Equipment

Downeast Toyota

Eastern Maine Community College

Empire Vape Shop

Glidden Auto Body

Green Acres Kennel Shop

Green Bear 420

Gunn’s Sport Shop

Maine Air National Guard

Marden’s

The Neon Pipe

Sound Shapers

Tiller & Rye

Westgate Center for Rehabilitation & Alzheimer’s Care

Winterport Boot Shop

Wireless Zone

Varney Buick GMC

***THESE TICKETS ARE WILL-CALL… PLEASE BRING ID TO BOX OFFICE THE DAY OF THE SHOW***