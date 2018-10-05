Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

CRSOTD: Bob Marley Tickets – With Limo And Dinner Grand Prize

The Classic Rock Song of the Day is announced each Weekday Morning at 7:20am.

0 Comments

Tune it at 7:20am to catch the title of the Classic Rock Song of the Day. When the song is played, be Caller #10 and you could have a chance to win…

BOB MARLEY TICKETS – WITH LIMO AND DINNER GRAND PRIZE!

Qualifying Prize: A pair of tickets to see Bob Marley at the Collins Center For The Arts on Saturday, October 20th at 8PM.

Grand Prize: 1-in-5 chance to have dinner before the show and a limo ride to the show, courtesy of Crystal Coash Limousine!

Tickets for Bob Marley are on sale now!

  • Orchestra: $39
  • Balcony: $36
  • All fees included

Weddings, proms, graduations, tours, or any special event – Visit Crystal Coach Limousine or give them a call at (207)433-0499

****PICK UP TICKETS AT OUR STUDIO – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***  

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.