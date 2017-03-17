Station(s) reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for all contests and giveaways. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. No substitution, transfer or assignment of prizes is allowed.
Prizes not claimed within 14 days of being awarded, or in the case of a time sensitive prize, within its period of usability, shall be considered forfeited and will become property of Station. Such prize may be disposed of at the discretion of Station Management.
Winners will receive a federal Form 1099 from the Zone Corporation on all prizes valued at $600.00 or more and are responsible for paying all applicable local, county, state and federal taxes on prizes.
By participating in this contest, each contestant hereby consents to Station(s) and the Zone Corporation using the contestant’s name, voice, likeness, biographical information, his/her participation in the contest, and the substance of the contestant’s telephone call for on-air broadcast and for advertising and promotional purposes. No additional compensation will be paid for such usage.
Copies of written contest rules and the list of winners are available during regular business hours at 861 Broadway, Bangor, Me 04401 or can be obtained from Station(s) website, www.zoneradio.com.
Station(s), the Zone Corporation, management, employees, agents, contest sponsors and affiliated companies, and advertising and promotion agencies accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by or resulting from (a) participation in the contest and/or (b) the acceptance, possession and/or use of any prize awarded here-under.
The Zone Corporation will not be responsible for: (1) problems associated with radio transmission, phone lines and phone or IP numbers that are beyond their control — this includes, but is not limited to: a busy signal, operator interference, cellular interference, Internet congestion, technical or atmospheric conditions, interruptions or malfunctions that disrupt the completion of a phone call or Internet service, or for technical difficulties which may prohibit, prevent or interfere with the transmission of radio signals to all or limited geographic areas during the playing of the Contest; (2) typographical errors in any materials relating to the Contest; (3) cancellations, postponements or delays; or (4) Acts of God or Chances of Fate.
