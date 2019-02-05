Concert Presale: Shinedown @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

CODE IS GOOD FOR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH FROM 10a – 10p!

Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present multi-platinum rock band SHINEDOWN with special guests Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands on their Attention Attention World Tour live at the BRAND NEW Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbook, ME on Saturday, June 29, 2019!

Use our Presale code for early access to tickets for this summers show!

General Public Ticket Sale Begins Friday, February 8th AT 10:00AM