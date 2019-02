CODE IS GOOD FOR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH FROM 10a – 10p!

Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Two legends, one show. Southern rockers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Hank Williams Jr. are coming to Bangor!

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. will perform on the Bangor waterfront on June 1st and we have your presale code to get your tickets early!!

General Public Ticket Sale Begins Friday, February 8th AT 10:00AM