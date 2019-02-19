Concert Alert – David Crosby & Friends at the Criterion***

An Evening With David Crosby & Friends at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Sunday, June 16th!

Joining him will be five musical friends, collectively and affectionately known as the ‘Skytrails Band’. James Raymond on keys, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keyboards and vocals. Crosby is in the midst of an incredibly creative and powerful period, showcasing his skills as the brilliant songwriter that he is. On this tour, he will be performing some of his best loved songs and greatest hits from right across his illustrious career, alongside material from the Skytrails album, plus a few surprises as well.

For more information visit criteriontheatre.org

Tickets go on sale for the public on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST