Cemetery Dance Limited Edition

Cemetery Dance Publications has announced a Deluxe Special Limited Edition of Stephen King and Owen King’s first collaborative novel, SLEEPING BEAUTIES.

A Traycased Oversized Hardcover Signed Limited Edition will be printed in two colors with two-color hot foil stamping, a satin ribbon page marker and embossed endpapers, epic wrap-around cover artwork, nearly a dozen interior color paintings by Jana Heidersdorf, a signature sheet signed by Stephen King, Owen King, and Jana Heidersdorf, and the book will be housed in a custom-made traycase exclusive to this edition.

There is also an unsigned Oversized Slipcased Hardcover Gift Edition of only 1,750 illustrated copies that will be printed in two colors with two-color hot foil stamping, a fine binding, epic wrap-around cover artwork, nearly a dozen interior color paintings by Jana Heidersdorf, and it will be housed in a custom-made slipcase.

