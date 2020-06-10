The Maine Credit Union League and Synergent joined representatives from Good Shepherd Food Bank to announce the launch of a new, month-long fundraising drive to support Good Shepherd Food Bank’s COVID-19 response and community food pantries. The Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 Challenge will be raising funds to

benefit the Food Bank and local pantries with their hunger relief efforts.

“Maine is ranked 12th in the nation for food insecurity, but I’m afraid these numbers don’t reflect the current need,” said Todd Mason, President/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League and Synergent. “COVID-19 has dramatically changed our economy. Families who were food secure—even a few months ago—are now struggling to put food on the table. This challenge was created to help Good Shepherd Food Bank meet the growing demand for food assistance in communities across our state.”



As part of the challenge, financial institutions, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to make an online donation to Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. 75% of the funds raised online during the Challenge by Maine credit unions will go back to communities in the form of financial support to local food pantries and meal sites. 25% of the funds raised will benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank. Synergent, the Maine Credit Union League’s service subsidiary, has pledged $100,000 to kick start the fundraising effort—money the Campaign will direct to Good Shepherd Food Bank’s COVID-19 response.



The Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 Challenge kicks off today and runs until July 4. All donations can be made securely online and are tax deductible.

