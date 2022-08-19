Zone Radio, WKIT/WZLO/WZON is looking for a Broadcast Office Administrator. The following experience is a must:
- Media promotions & events: On-air promotions, prizes, contests. Coordination with local venues, transfer of prizes to listeners and listener questions.
- Web & social media: Creates content on Facebook. Including but not limited to – Client ads, Facebook contests, colorful/fun content followers will engage with. Creates slides for the digital sign.
- Office experience: Able to sort and send out monthly billing. Filing, answers phones, receives deliveries and other basic office duties.
Send resume and cover letter to jobs@zoneradio.com
Zone Radio offers a very generous benefits package. Zone Radio is an equal opportunity employer!
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance
Schedule:
- 8 hour shift
COVID-19 considerations:
Must be vaccinated.
Ability to commute/relocate:
- Bangor, ME 04401: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)
Experience:
- Microsoft Office: 4 years (Preferred)
- Administrative experience: 4 years (Required)