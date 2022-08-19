Zone Radio, WKIT/WZLO/WZON is looking for a Broadcast Office Administrator. The following experience is a must:

Media promotions & events: On-air promotions, prizes, contests. Coordination with local venues, transfer of prizes to listeners and listener questions.

Web & social media: Creates content on Facebook. Including but not limited to – Client ads, Facebook contests, colorful/fun content followers will engage with. Creates slides for the digital sign.

Office experience: Able to sort and send out monthly billing. Filing, answers phones, receives deliveries and other basic office duties.

Send resume and cover letter to jobs@zoneradio.com

Zone Radio offers a very generous benefits package. Zone Radio is an equal opportunity employer!

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

8 hour shift

COVID-19 considerations:

Must be vaccinated.

Ability to commute/relocate:

Bangor, ME 04401: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

Experience: