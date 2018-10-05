Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Brain: WWE Live

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific winners will receive a pair of tickets to WWE Live @ Cross Insurance Center!

Gee, Your Brain Smells Terrific

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO WWE LIVE  @ THE CROSS INSURANCE CENTER – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19TH AT 7:30PM!

WWE Superstars scheduled to appear include: Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, The B-Team, Seth Rollins & Dead Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Elias, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal, Bayley, Baron Corbin, and many more!

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $15! VIP packages are available; visit CrossInsuranceCenter.com for more information.

 

***PICK UP EXPRESS PASS AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***

