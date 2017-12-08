Brain: Winterport Boot Shop

All this week, be the first person to correctly answer Scomo’s daily brain-teasing trivia questions and you could win:

A $50 GIFT CARD TO WINTERPORT BOOT SHOP!

Located at 264 State Street in Brewer, Winterport Boot Shop is the largest independent dealer for Red Wing shoes and Worx footwear in New England! Find them online and don’t forget to “like” them on Facebook for updates, sales and great deals!

Store hours are: Tuesday-Friday, 8am-5pm; Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday-Monday, Closed

For more info, call (207)989-6492

**PICK UP GIFT CARD AT 861 BROADWAY IN BANGOR***