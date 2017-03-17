Brain: Win Harlem Globetrotters Tix

Harlem Globetrotters

The iconic Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME with their unrivaled family show, featuring some of the greatest athletes on the planet. With incredible ball handling wizardry, amazing rim-rattling dunks and trick shots, side-splitting comedy and unequaled on-court fan interaction, this must-see event is guaranteed to entertain the whole family creating memories that will last a lifetime. Join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans (subject to availability).