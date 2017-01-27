Brain: Win $25 To Carolina’s Sports & Spirits

Terrific smelling craniums will earn $25 to Carolina’s Sports and Spirits in Bangor.

Carolina Sports & Spirits is Bangor, Maine’s premiere sports pub. We specialize in casual fine dining and delicious drinks in a sports bar atmosphere. We offer dinner, late night and changing daily specials with fresh, homemade food, as well as weekday happy hour specials.

Carolina’s offers a a varied drink menu including 20 different wines and 20 specially created ‘Tinis. Check out our daily drink specials, mug club, and birthday nights- we have something for everyone. We have 14 TVs to watch the NFL Sunday Ticket, Hockey, and all of your other sports favorites! We have beer pong, a pool table, Golden Tee and much more!

At Carolina Sports & Spirits, we combine the relaxed atmosphere of a sports bar with the upscale food of a fine dining restaurant, all with a casual feel. Whether you’re stopping in to catch a game, drinks after work, or a nice dinner out, we are Bangor, ME’s best spot on the waterfront!